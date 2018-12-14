'Outcast' Antonio Valencia Negotiating January Exit From Man Utd After Bust Up With Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia is keen to secure a move away from the club after accepting he will not be able to rebuild his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Valencia, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, landed himself in hot water following October's 0-0 draw with La Liga side Valencia. The right-back was found to have liked a post on Instagram which called for Mourinho to be sacked, and he has since featured in just two matches for the club.

MB Media/GettyImages

News of the 33-year-old's plans comes from The Daily Mail, who claim that Valencia's agent has spent the past week in Manchester analysing his options in the January transfer window.

Since the incident, Valencia has apologised to Mourinho both privately and publicly, but the defender is said to be furious with his treatment after he was frozen out of the team for almost two months.

The pair are now said to barely be speaking to each other, and Valencia fears that the damage to their relationship is irreparable. 

He will soon enter the final six months of his contract but, even though United have the option to extend his contract by a further year, there is yet to be any indication that United are keen to retain the Ecuadorian.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Valencia, whilst there is also believed to be interest in the defender from several sides in Spain. 

Should Valencia leave, it will bring an end to his ten-year association with the club. He is United's longest-serving player in the squad, and he has made 337 appearances for the club since moving to Old Trafford in 2009.

