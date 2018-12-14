Pep Guardiola Hints at Aguero & De Bruyne Returns as He Confirms Man City January Window Plans

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne are both back in contention for this weekend's clash with Everton at the Etihad, before confirming that he has no plans to make any signings in January.

The Spaniard confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both players have returned to training pain free, providing the City boss with a potentially huge boost as they look to get back on track in the Premier League title race following defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

He also provided an update on both John Stones, who limped off during the midweek Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

"He (Aguero) did the last two training sessions, he has no pain. Kevin has trained quite well with no pain, so we’ll see," Guardiola said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“Yesterday he (Stones) was in treatment. Today he is in training. We train at 4pm and we’ll see how they feel, when you have just 60 hours to recover between the games, we will see.”

The City boss will definitely be without fellow Spaniard David Silva, with the creative playmaker ruled out for a couple more weeks with a muscle injury. Fernandinho also remains doubtful with a thigh problem, while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo remain long-term absentees.

But despite the increased number of injuries he is currently having to contend with, Guardiola is adamant that he won't dip into the transfer market in January. Instead, he insists that his focus is on seeing off a tough Everton challenge.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

"We made good games but we dropped four points. Tomorrow is another game, the Everton team has changed completely with [Gylfi] Sigurdsson and Richarlison, Yerry Mina - it is a top side.

"I'm really impressed with how they have done so far. It will be a tough game. We will see how we react playing at 12.30pm."