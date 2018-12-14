Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 17

Having barely caught our breath after another pulsating round of Champions League fixtures, we head back into another blockbuster weekend of Premier League action as this year's fantasy football competition heads towards a Christmas fixtures bonanza.

All 20 teams are in action, with the weekend headlined by a monumental clash between league leaders Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. Elsewhere, relegation threatened Southampton host Arsenal at St Mary's and basement boys Fulham host a resurgent West Ham in yet another London derby at Craven Cottage.

With injuries piling up, as well as squad rotation to contend with, picking a competitive fantasy side has never been harder. Fortunately, we're here to guide you with a run down of who's hot and who's not in gameweek 17.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Alisson - If you watched the midweek Champions League action, you would have seen one of the saves of the season from Alisson in the dying moments of Liverpool's narrow win over Napoli. If you didn't, where were you? In any case, the Brazilian was superb then, and has been all season. 10 clean sheets sit on his Premier League CV already, and even though Manchester United await this weekend, the Reds are heavy favourites for more success.

Hugo Lloris - Another player who had a rather good midweek was World Cup winner Lloris. Spurs' number one will line up in the last 16 of the Champions League next year after securing a creditable draw at Barcelona, but more importantly he kept a clean sheet last time out at Leicester. A run of favourable fixtures await Mauricio Pochettino's side, so the £5.4m skipper could be the man for your team over Christmas.

Who's Not





Jordan Pickford - Having excelled for most of the season, suddenly Everton's number one shot stopper is going through a sticky patch. A howler against Liverpool a couple of weeks ago has been followed up by failing to keep clean sheets against Newcastle and Watford at Goodison Park. Manchester City await this weekend at the Etihad Stadium, where the goals normally flow for the home side. Time to shelve Pickford.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Sead Kolašinac - Arsenal's unbeaten run now stands at 21 games, so confidence is no doubt running high among Unai Emery's men. One player who has really shone under the Spaniard's management is Kolašinac, with the Bosnian enjoying a prolonged run in the team at the expense of the injured Nacho Monreal. Costing just £5.0m, the Gunners' full-back is not only cheap, but part of a team that wins more often than not. Food for thought.

David Luiz - Chelsea's Brazilian centre-back has gone from not to hot in the space of a week, following a scintillating display against Manchester City last weekend. David Luiz was simply superb against Pep Guardiola's side, racking up a monumental 15 points after scoring a goal and keeping a clean sheet en route to earning maximum bonus points. Switch it up and get him back in your side, sharpish.

Who's Not





Steve Cook - Bournemouth's superb start to the season has stuttered in recent weeks, with Eddie Howe's side starting to haemorrhage goals on a more regular basis. The Cherries conceded four last time out against Liverpool, with the unfortunate Cook netting a own goal in the process. Almost 8% of players have the £4.6m rated defender in their team, making him one of the more popular defenders outside the top six. His form is a worry though, and it could be time to make a change.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Lucas Torreira - Another piece of the Arsenal resurgence jigsaw puzzle is Uruguayan midfielder Torreira. Hard-working, tenacious in the tackle and now on the prowl for goals, there seems to be no end to the diminutive midfielder's talents. Two goals and an assist in his last three outings have seen the £5.1m rated ace rack up 23 points - form that sees Torreira among the most highly sought after players on the game. Don't miss out.

Mohamed Salah - He's the most expensive player on fantasy football, but boy is he worth it. 10 goals, five assists and 111 points now mean that Salah has racked up the highest number of points this season. The Egyptian costs an eye popping £13.0m, but is a great centrepiece to build your team around. Thinking of using your wildcard? Do so with Salah at the forefront of your mind.

Who's Not





Sadio Mane - Salah's upturn in fortunes coincides with a severe drop off in form from Liverpool teammate Mane. The Senegalese star started the season off at a blistering pace, but his form has dipped in recent weeks and he was guilty of two shocking misses against Napoli in midweek. Looking somewhat jaded, Mane could be a victim of the inevitable squad rotation curse sooner rather than later, and it's probably worth reinvesting £9.7m elsewhere before his value starts to plummet.

Strikers

Who's Hot





Harry Kane - It's decision time. You're either team Salah or team Kane when it comes to fantasy, with squeezing both players into your side pretty hard to do. If you can manage it, fair play. If not, you may be wondering why Kane is a good idea to draft in now? Well, the England captain loves a Christmas goal. The games come thick and fast over the next couple of weeks, and Kane will be intent on filling his scoring boots.

Aboubakar Kamara - If going for one of the game's most expensive players does take your fancy, you're going to need to cheap players to supplement your squad. So what better time for Fulham striker Kamara to come into form eh? Costing just £4.3m, he's a regular in the Cottagers' side - and could provide you with the necessary funds elsewhere.

Who's Not





Glenn Murray - Brighton's hitman has eight Premier League goals to his name this season, but even that doesn't seem to assure him for a starting berth down by the seaside. The emergence of Florin Andone over the past few games has seen Murray drop down to the substitute's bench, meaning it could be time for you to look elsewhere for your fantasy goal supply.