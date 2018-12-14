Premier League Releases Open Letter to Fans on Recent Spike in High-Profile Racist Incidents

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

The Premier League has delivered a strong statement reminding fans of their responsibilities, after allegations of discrimination and unacceptable behaviour in recent weeks. 

The last two weeks have seen a number of high profile incidents, with one Tottenham fan throwing a banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a Chelsea fan directing racial abuse at Raheem Sterling last weekend and Blues fans being accused of anti-semitic chanting on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

In a statement posted on the Premier League's official Twitter page, fans have been asked to report any incidents of 'unacceptable behaviour' to stewards at the ground or to the anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out. 

In the tweet, the statement reads: "Some brilliant football has been played this Premier League season and the vast majority of fans have generated exciting and passionate atmospheres in stadiums.

"However, there have been incidents recently where a very small minority have behaved unacceptably. As we head into the festive season, with matches coming thick and fast, we ask all supporters to get behind their teams in passionate, positive and respectful ways. 

"Support for a club should never include excessive aggression or discrimination towards the opposition."

It adds: "If anyone at a Premier League match witnesses unacceptable behaviour please report it to a steward, or submit details on the Kick It Out reporting app or website via the Kick It Out reporting form.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Enjoy the football this weekend, and for the rest of the season, and thank you for your continued support of our clubs."

