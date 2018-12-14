Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu after the historic stadium celebrated its 71st year since opening on December 14 1947.

Los Blancos will be hoping the occasion sparks an up turn in form after suffering a shock 3-0 home defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, their biggest European home defeat and first home group stage loss since 2009.

🎉🔝🏟 Happy 71st birthday to the world's greatest stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/EGWW4OPg3T — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 14, 2018

Madrid are also experiencing indifferent form in La Liga, as they have made the worst ever start to a league campaign in their illustrious history, sitting fourth in league proceedings, although they are just five points off top spot.

Rayo Vallecano have failed to pull up any trees so far this campaign, and find themselves 19th position, with just two wins from 15 matches and find themselves facing the prospect of three consecutive defeats if they lose out to Madrid on Saturday.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15 December What Time Is Kick Off? 17.30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Santiago Bernabeu TV Channel / Live Stream Eleven Sports Referee? Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

Team News





Santiago Solari has a few injury concerns ahead of the meeting with Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Nacho is definitely out, while Casemiro, Mariano, Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale are all huge doubts.

Furthermore, Toni Kroos is expected to drop to the bench once again, with the Club World Cup semi final on the horizon for Los Blancos, while Marcos Llorente is expected to keep his spot in midfield.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano boss Michel also has squad deficiencies with injuries and suspensions blighting his team. Lass, Gael Kakuta and Gorka Elustondon are all injury doubts, while Jordi Amat is serving a suspension.

In light of Amat's suspension, Emiliano Velazquez is expected to feature at centre back. Tito and Luis Advincula should double up down the right hand side, while star striker Raul de Tomas is unavailable due to a clause in his loan deal from Real Madrid.

Predicted Lineups





Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Ceballos, Llorente, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vazquez. Rayo Vallecano Dimitrievski; Moreno,Galvez, Velazquez, Tito; Garcia, Comesana, Imbula, Advincular; Embarba Trejo.

Head to Head





In total, these two sides have only played 36 times against one another, mainly down to Rayo's yoyo movement between La Liga and the Segunda Division.

Real Madrid heavily dominate this fixture, having won 28 of the 36 games, which also includes three draws and just five Rayo Vallecano victories.

In fact, the last time these two faced off at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real steamrolled Rayo, winning the game 10-2, which saw Rayo take a 2-1 lead before Bale and Benzema added seven between them to inflict one of the biggest victories La Liga has ever seen.

Recent Form





Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have quite contrasting form. Despite have suffering their worst start to a La Liga season in their entire history, Madrid had put together a decent run of results before the shock CSKA Moscow defeat on Wednesday - stringing together four wins from five.



