Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Real Madrid welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu after the historic stadium celebrated its 71st year since opening on December 14 1947. 

Los Blancos will be hoping the occasion sparks an up turn in form after suffering a shock 3-0 home defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, their biggest European home defeat and first home group stage loss since 2009. 

Madrid are also experiencing indifferent form in La Liga, as they have made the worst ever start to a league campaign in their illustrious history, sitting fourth in league proceedings, although they are just five points off top spot. 

Rayo Vallecano have failed to pull up any trees so far this campaign, and find themselves 19th position, with just two wins from 15 matches and find themselves facing the prospect of three consecutive defeats if they lose out to Madrid on Saturday.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 17.30 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Santiago Bernabeu
TV Channel / Live Stream Eleven Sports
Referee? Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

Team News


Santiago Solari has a few injury concerns ahead of the meeting with Rayo Vallecano this weekend. Nacho is definitely out, while Casemiro, Mariano, Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale are all huge doubts.

Furthermore, Toni Kroos is expected to drop to the bench once again, with the Club World Cup semi final on the horizon for Los Blancos, while Marcos Llorente is expected to keep his spot in midfield.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano boss Michel also has squad deficiencies with injuries and suspensions blighting his team. Lass, Gael Kakuta and Gorka Elustondon are all injury doubts, while Jordi Amat is serving a suspension.

In light of Amat's suspension, Emiliano Velazquez is expected to feature at centre back. Tito and Luis Advincula should double up down the right hand side, while star striker Raul de Tomas is unavailable due to a clause in his loan deal from Real Madrid.

Predicted Lineups


Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Ceballos, Llorente, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vazquez.
Rayo Vallecano Dimitrievski; Moreno,Galvez, Velazquez, Tito; Garcia, Comesana, Imbula, Advincular; Embarba Trejo.

Head to Head


In total, these two sides have only played 36 times against one another, mainly down to Rayo's yoyo movement between La Liga and the Segunda Division.

Real Madrid heavily dominate this fixture, having won 28 of the 36 games, which also includes three draws and just five Rayo Vallecano victories.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

In fact, the last time these two faced off at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real steamrolled Rayo, winning the game 10-2, which saw Rayo take a 2-1 lead before Bale and Benzema added seven between them to inflict one of the biggest victories La Liga has ever seen.

Recent Form


Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have quite contrasting form. Despite have suffering their worst start to a La Liga season in their entire history, Madrid had put together a decent run of results before the shock CSKA Moscow defeat on Wednesday - stringing together four wins from five. 

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have won just one of their previous five, suffering defeat on three occasions and picking up a home draw against Villarreal in La Liga.
Real Betis Balompie v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

Here's a look at each side's last five results.

Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA Moscow (12/12) Real Betis 2-0 Rayo Vallecano (9/12)
SD Huesca 0-1 Real Madrid (9/12) Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Leganes (4/12)
Real Madrid 6-1 Melilla (6/12) Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Eibar (30/11)
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia (1/12) Valencia 3-0 Rayo Vallecano (24/11)
Roma 0-2 Real Madrid (27/11) Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Villarreal (11/11)

Prediction


Real Madrid have quite the record against Rayo, and given each side's recent form, it would make sense to back Los Blancos for this one. 

Although Madrid will have one eye on the upcoming Club World Cup, they will want to continue to apply the pressure on Barcelona in top spot, who travel to Levante on Sunday and it is expected that Solari will pick a strong side.

Real Madrid v CSKA Moskou - UEFA Champions League

If that wasn't enough, the Madrid fans will be expecting a response from their side and they should have too much quality for Rayo.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)