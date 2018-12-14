Video: Virgil van Dijk Blows Liverpool Fans' Minds With Delicious Touch in Training

By 90Min
December 14, 2018

Training ground footage of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk displaying his perfect first touch has surfaced - and it's got Liverpool fans drooling.

The Dutch centre back has become a fan favourite since joining the Reds for £75m last January, his assured performances at the back have brought confidence to an Anfield faithful that had become tired of their defence being such an obvious weak point of an otherwise strong side.

In van Dijk's latest Instagram video, the centre-back showcases his immaculate first touch - to the delight of Liverpool fans online.

The video shows one of his Liverpool teammates booting the ball high into the air before the Dutchman brings the ball down perfectly with a cushioned touch. Reds fans were understandably impressed and took the chance to wind up Manchester United fans before their big clash on Sunday.

The centre back will be one of the first names on the team sheet for Sunday's derby match against Jose Mourinho's United. The Reds - who are top of the league and unbeaten in the Premier League this season - are heavy favourites for the clash against a United side who have often looked laboured this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)