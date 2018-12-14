Video: Virgil van Dijk Blows Liverpool Fans' Minds With Delicious Touch in Training

Training ground footage of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk displaying his perfect first touch has surfaced - and it's got Liverpool fans drooling.

The Dutch centre back has become a fan favourite since joining the Reds for £75m last January, his assured performances at the back have brought confidence to an Anfield faithful that had become tired of their defence being such an obvious weak point of an otherwise strong side.

In van Dijk's latest Instagram video, the centre-back showcases his immaculate first touch - to the delight of Liverpool fans online.

Virgil Van Dijk is actually taking the piss now. Look at this touch. A CENTRE BACK?! pic.twitter.com/kh0TUmbmMj — Cosmo Khan (@CosmoKh4n) December 14, 2018

The video shows one of his Liverpool teammates booting the ball high into the air before the Dutchman brings the ball down perfectly with a cushioned touch. Reds fans were understandably impressed and took the chance to wind up Manchester United fans before their big clash on Sunday.

Better touch than Lukaku 😂😂 — Cezzy from Cezvania (@Cezvania) December 14, 2018

The centre back will be one of the first names on the team sheet for Sunday's derby match against Jose Mourinho's United. The Reds - who are top of the league and unbeaten in the Premier League this season - are heavy favourites for the clash against a United side who have often looked laboured this season.