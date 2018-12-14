West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini Plays Down Yaya Toure Links Amid Rumours of January Move

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he held talks with Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure over a possible move to the London Stadium, but has denied reports of a deal in January.
The Ivorian was a free agent at the start of the season after his release from City, and after his contract with Greek side Olympiakos was terminated, is once again available for a transfer.
With summer signing Jack Wilshere reportedly suffering another setback in his injury comeback trail, rumours abounded over Toure reuniting with his former City boss at West Ham.
Whilst acknowledging he had spoken to the 35-year-old previously, Pellegrini distanced himself from any imminent move for his former charge.
"I spoke with Yaya, yes - at the beginning of the season," Pellegrini said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror
"It is not a priority because we already have players in that position."
Speaking on Wilshere's latest issue, the Hammers boss admitted the injury is more serious than what was feared initially.
He added: "Is it more serious than first thought? Maybe, because when he felt the pain it was in his 'good' ankle - it was not the ankle where he had the surgery.
"We hoped it was just a pain and that he could adjust for two or three days but for different things it has been longer than we expected."
Pellegrini's side are in Premier League action on Saturday as they look to continue their recent good form when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.