Arsenal Bid for Cengiz Under Rejected as Roma Set High Price Tag for Turkish Starlet

Roma have rejected a bid thought to be in the range of €32m from Arsenal for Turkish starlet Cengiz Under, according to a report.

The winger has been in decent form for the Serie A side so far this season, scoring five goals and contributing five assists in all competitions. The Turk has looked right at home on the Champions League stage too, with many suggesting he's ready to play for one of Europe's top clubs.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Arsenal are the first of Europe's elite to make a move for the 21-year-old forward. The Italian outlet report the Gunners have made a bid of €32m, with the offer rejected by the Serie A giants.

It's understood that Roma president James Pallotta expects more for their Turkush star. Under only joined the Serie A side in the summer of 2017 and so still has four years to run on his current contract.

Pallotta, aware of the club's strong negotiating position, is said to be expecting at least €50m if Under is to leave Roma.

It's understood that due to Roma's progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League, Under wouldn't be allowed to leave halfway through the season, opening the door to a potential move next summer.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

It's unclear where Under would fit into Arsenal's current set up with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all challenging for the forward positions in Unai Emery's new system. The addition of the Turkish star could only be a good thing for the club's squad depth, however.