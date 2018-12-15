Barcelona Set to Lose Out to Juventus in Race to Sign Dutch Sensation Matthijs De Ligt

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Barcelona have been dealt a significant transfer blow ahead of next summer, with Juventus said to be leading the La Liga side in the race to sign Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

The Ajax star has become one of the most highly coveted young defenders in Europe in recent times, after emerging as a defender with seemingly all of the key qualities to succeed as a modern centre back.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 19-year-old is strong and imposing in the challenge, whilst also possessing the technical qualities demanded of a contemporary centre half. De Ligt’s budding reputation has seen him attract great interest from Barcelona. However, according to SportJuventus are now the Dutchman’s more likely destination.

It is said that de Ligt’s signing had previously appeared close for the Spanish champions, after it had been leaked that Barcelona had held meetings to secure the signing. The defender was said to be ‘excited’ by their offer, though he is keen to assess his options.

The apparent sticking point in Barça’s hopes to win the race for de Ligt lies in the fact that the Catalan giants cannot offer the certainty of regular first team football for the starlet. Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are established as the club's first choice pairing at the back.

Furthermore, it is also said to be an issue that Barcelona’s offer does not match up to the bids made by others. Juventus are apparently much closer to successfully negotiating terms with Ajax, who apparently value de Ligt at €80m.

The Bianconeri are said to be increasingly confident that a deal is almost done, as they are prepared to meet the demands of their Dutch counterparts. It is said that Barcelona would be unable to match Juve’s offer if they continue to pursue de Ligt’s teammate, Frenkie De Jong.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Contrastingly, Juventus are in greater need of youthful refreshment in defence, with current rear-guard incumbents Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli comprising an aged backline at present. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)