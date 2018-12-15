Ex-Liverpool Star Backs Steven Gerrard to Take Over as Reds Manager When Jurgen Klopp Leaves

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise has claimed that Steven Gerrard will look to realise his
long-term ambition of becoming Reds boss once Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.
Despite crashing out of the Europa League in the group stages, Gerrard has enjoyed a positive start to life in management with Rangers. His side sit in second in the Scottish Premiership, just two points behind a Celtic side that most would've considered a safe bet to wrap up another title before the season.
In quotes via iNews, Riise insisted that Gerrard would be the perfect candidate for the Liverpool job once Klopp decides to move on.
He said: “Stevie spoke to me a few times before he went to Glasgow Rangers and told me he had a long-term vision for his career.
“He said if he had the team and the directors behind him at Rangers, he could do it. When Jurgen Klopp decides to leave Liverpool, I think he will be very well-placed."
The Norwegian also delved into Gerrard's captaincy style while he was at Liverpool, and why he wasn't surprised by his career choices.
Riise added: “As a captain, Stevie didn’t shout, he didn’t even say a lot, but you saw him make one tackle, have one shot and it would make you believe.
“I wasn’t surprised Stevie went into management. I knew Carra [Jamie Carragher] would go into punditry. Every morning he would come into training with 10 papers under his arm and he would read them all.”