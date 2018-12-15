Fabinho Talks Up Liverpool's Clash With Man Utd as the Biggest in English Football

Fabinho has stoked the fire ahead of a huge Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday by claiming that Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United is the biggest match in the country, and getting to play in it was one of the motivating factors behind his summer move to England.

The midfielder arrived on Merseyside during the summer and his quickly completed transfer was hailed as a coup at the time. However, he made a slow start to life under Jurgen Klopp and seems to have taken little time over adjusting to the cultural demands of the club.

A starring role in the colossal encounter at Anfield on Sunday could go a long way in establishing Fabinho’s name for his new club, and the Brazilian has been in little doubt over the importance of the match.

The 25-year-old told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m not really an expert on the history of this rivalry, but I believe it is the biggest rivalry in English football.

“They’re the two most successful teams in England, so history shows that there’s a huge rivalry. I think the geographical closeness, with Manchester being just down the road, adds even more to it.

“We’re going to approach this game like all the other games and I hope it’s a night to remember, like the Everton game."

Fabinho also noted that playing in this type of fixture was on his mind when he decided to join the Reds.

He said: “I’m definitely looking forward to it. When you sign for Liverpool you have these types of games in mind.

“With the passion of the fans, their support, we go on the field to give our best to put on a show for them.

“Against Everton the fans left very happy with the victory and they way in which we won, and I hope against Manchester United we can put on a similar spectacle: representing the Liverpool shirt and playing with a lot of desire. I hope we’ll get the three points.”

Fabinho has endured a slow period of adjustment at Liverpool. The defensive midfielder has made just seven Premier League appearances for his new side so far, with two of those coming as a substitute.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Brazilian has faced stiff competition from more established Premier League faces such as Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Giorgio Wijanldum.

However, with Milner likely to be deployed as emergency defensive cover on Sunday, Fabinho's chances of starting against United have increased, with either him or fellow new arrival Naby Keita in line to start.