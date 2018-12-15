How to Watch Manchester City vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 15, 2018

Manchester City will be looking to regain their spot atop the Premier League standings when the team hosts Everton Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's group suffered a 2–0 at Chelsea last weekend, putting Liverpool in first place by a point entering the weekend. Liverpool hosts Man United on Sunday, meaning City can provisionally go back to the top with a win. The hosts have a number of injury concerns heading into the matchup, though, including setbacks to midfielders David Silva and Fernandino, though Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne could return from injuries of their own.

Everton, meanwhile, has just one win in its last five games (1-1-3). The Toffees escaped with a 2–2 draw against Watford on Monday behind a goal from Richarlison and a late free kick from Lucas Digne. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

