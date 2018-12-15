Manchester United Hand Chris Smalling New Long-Term Contract to 2022

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Chris Smalling has signed a new contract with Manchester United, extending his eight-year association with the Old Trafford side. 

The deal ties the 29-year-old to the club until 2022, with an option for a further year on the end of that – a strong statement from United's hierarchy that they see Smalling as a player who can play the role of veteran leader at Old Trafford. 

Quoted on the club's website, Smalling said: “This is my ninth season with the club and I am delighted to be continuing my progression with this team. It is a real honour to play for Manchester United and we are all now concentrating on the busy schedule of games throughout the festive period.”

Jose Mourinho added: “I am very happy Chris has signed a new contract. Chris has been with the club for a number of years and is now one of the senior players within our squad.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Smalling has made over 300 first team appearances for the Red Devils over the years, including 18 starts this season alone. Only Nemanja Matic and goalkeeper David de Gea have played more league minutes than the London-born defender, with a rotating cast alongside him a reflection of both injury issues and Mourinho's continued unhappiness with his options at the back.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)