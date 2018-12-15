Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Are Likely to Go Another Window Without Signings as January Nears

Mauricio Pochettino has warned there is a good chance that Tottenham will not make any new signings for a second consecutive transfer window as January approaches.

Tottenham famously failed to make a single new signing during the summer, becoming the first Premier League club in the window's history to do so during the close season. A number of squad and younger players have risen to the challenge of bolstering the side instead.

That trend is set to continue, with Pochettino admitting that he has no plans to go in search of new recruits during the January window. As quoted by the Independent, the Argentine coach said: “Would I be disappointed if we didn’t sign anyone? No, not disappointed.

“I know very well that January is always difficult. In the same way, if you find some player, look what happened to different players that arrive in January.

“Last season it takes time to understand and to perform, to fit with the team. Sometimes it’s better not to sign if you don’t find the right player.

“I don’t know if it is better for team spirit not to sign anyone. Sometimes yes, but not in general.”

Lucas Moura was Tottenham’s last senior signing. The Brazilian arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last January and has generally epitomised the kind of slow adaptation process that Pochettino has described in terms of winter recruits.

The winger arrived for £25m but struggled to integrate as quickly as expected in Pochettino’s set up. However, Moura has found greater consistency in form and impact this term.

As well as Moura, the likes of Moussa Sissoko have stepped up from the periphery to become first team regulars this term, whilst Kyle Walker-Peters has led the way in terms of youngsters making their mark in the absence of new signings.

The approach has largely proved successful for the north London side, with Tottenham in the top three of the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Champions League after securing a 1-1 draw away to Barcelona in midweek.