Mauricio Pochettino Admits Spurs Are Likely to Go Another Window Without Signings as January Nears

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has warned there is a good chance that Tottenham will not make any new signings for a second consecutive transfer window as January approaches.

Tottenham famously failed to make a single new signing during the summer, becoming the first Premier League club in the window's history to do so during the close season. A number of squad and younger players have risen to the challenge of bolstering the side instead.

That trend is set to continue, with Pochettino admitting that he has no plans to go in search of new recruits during the January window. As quoted by the Independent, the Argentine coach said: “Would I be disappointed if we didn’t sign anyone? No, not disappointed.

“I know very well that January is always difficult. In the same way, if you find some player, look what happened to different players that arrive in January.

“Last season it takes time to understand and to perform, to fit with the team. Sometimes it’s better not to sign if you don’t find the right player.

“I don’t know if it is better for team spirit not to sign anyone. Sometimes yes, but not in general.”

Lucas Moura was Tottenham’s last senior signing. The Brazilian arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last January and has generally epitomised the kind of slow adaptation process that Pochettino has described in terms of winter recruits.

The winger arrived for £25m but struggled to integrate as quickly as expected in Pochettino’s set up. However, Moura has found greater consistency in form and impact this term.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As well as Moura, the likes of Moussa Sissoko have stepped up from the periphery to become first team regulars this term, whilst Kyle Walker-Peters has led the way in terms of youngsters making their mark in the absence of new signings.

The approach has largely proved successful for the north London side, with Tottenham in the top three of the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Champions League after securing a 1-1 draw away to Barcelona in midweek.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)