Newcastle Players Cancel Club Christmas Party With Team Still in Midst of Relegation Battle

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Newcastle United's players have decided to cancel their Christmas party for the second successive season due to them being just three points above the relegation zone. 

Following three wins from three games in November, resulting in Rafa Benitez winning the Premier League's Manager of the Month award, the Magpies have lost two of their three games in December, which has seen them drop to 15th. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

As a result, The Guardian are reporting that the players have opted to cancel the Christmas party this season, with the decision welcomed by Benitez ahead of the busy festive period that sees them play four times before the end of the year. 

He said: "I was talking to Jamaal and I told him: ‘If something’s wrong, you have to realise it’. This group of players, last year they cancelled the party because they knew it was not the right thing to do and this year has been exactly the same. I think Jamaal has been quite sensible.

"The squad wanted to do it because it is a tradition for some players, especially in England, but they’ve been quite good about it. I think the fans will appreciate that they’re just focused on football."

Next for Newcastle in the Premier League is an away trip against one of the sides in the relegation zone in Huddersfield Town, with Benitez under no allusions about the importance of picking up points from teams around you in the league.

He added: "Every match is like a final. We have to approach every game thinking that one point can make a difference at the end of the season. The next two, against sides very close to us, will be massive.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)