How to Watch Tottenham vs. Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, Dec. 15.

By Michael Shapiro
December 15, 2018

Tottenham looks to continue its strong run of form in the Premier League when it hosts Burnley on Saturday. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London, England is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Tottenham has won five of its last six Premier League matches to rise to third place behind Liverpool and Man City, with its only loss in that span coming against Arsenal on Dec. 2. A pair of second-half goals gave Tottenham its most recent victory against Leicester City last weekend. 

Burnley has struggled this season, sitting two points clear of the relegation zone at 3–10–3. The club sits 17th in the Premier League, defeating Brighton 1-0 on Dec. 8 to snap a three-match losing streak. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

