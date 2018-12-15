Unai Emery Provides Updates on Aaron Ramsey & Mesut Ozil Ahead of Southampton Clash

By 90Min
December 15, 2018

Arsenal have received a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Southampton on Sunday with both Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil returning from injury.

The Gunners are currently on a 22-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have adjusted well to life under new boss Unai Emery. The club is reinvigorated after the departure of long term manager Arsene Wenger, and they appear to be once again capable of challenging four top four and possible the Premier League title itself.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Speaking in his pre-match press conference as quoted by football.london, Emery revealed that he expected both Ramsey and Ozil to be available for selection against Southampton.

“We think yes." Emery replied when asked if the Welshman would be available for the trip to St.Mary's. “The doctors say to me they think Friday or Saturday he can train and he will be OK for Sunday.”

The Spaniard also confirmed that Ozil would likely be fit enough to play on Sunday.

“I think after his injuries he is coming back with good work and on Thursday he played with a good performance. I think also he is OK for Sunday.”

The return of the duo is a welcome boost for Emery, who already has something of a defensive injury crisis with which to contend. 

However, in midfield Emery is now faced with a different type of selection headache for the game against Southampton. With the return of Ramsey and Ozil, the Spaniard must find a system that suits his best players.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Whilst the clash may appear simple on paper, Sunday's meeting represents new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's first home game in charge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)