Brighton will host Chelsea in a Premier League match at Falmer Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Chelsea played Vidi in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, finishing in a 2–2 draw. They beat Manchester City 2–0 in their last Premier League match thanks to goals by N'Golo Kante and David Luiz.

Brighton lost to Burnley FC, 1–0, in their last match. James Tarkowski netted one for Burnley at the 40-minute marker and Brighton was unable to respond with a score of their own.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

