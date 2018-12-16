Claude Puel Disappointed With Leicester City's First Half Performance in 1-0 Loss to Crystal Palace

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has expressed his disappointment at his team’s result following their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes lost after Luka Milivojevic’s stunning strike in the first half sealed all three points for the hosts. The result saw Leicester drop down to 12th in the table, as they fell to back to back defeats for the third time this season.

Following the game, Puel spoke in his post-match press conference (as quoted on the club’s official website) saying: “Disappointed I think is the right word, of course. I think this team played with strong pressing and put us under pressure.

“We had difficulties to start with the ball, to find space and to find good moves behind their defenders.”

Leicester have now won just one of their last six Premier League games, when they beat Watford 2-0 at the start of December. They have since lost two matches on the bounce, following on from their 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham.



Puel was not happy with Leicester’s first half performance, saying: “We played a poor first half without the right intensity and we conceded a great goal. It was tough for us without the positive attitude in our game.”

However Puel believed the Foxes improved after the break, as he explained: [In the] second half, we played better with a good intensity, the right intensity, good play, good moves.”

Leicester were unlucky when searching for a goal, as Jamie Vardy had an effort disallowed for a foul on Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vincente Guaita. Guaita then denied Vardy again, this time through a strong second half save.

Speaking about his team’s attempts, Puel said: “We had three or four chances to score and I think we deserved to come back into the game. The fair result for me was a draw and we were unlucky in the second half.”

Leicester face a tough week of fixtures, starting with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. They then return to action on Boxing Day, as they host league leaders Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.