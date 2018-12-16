Claudio Ranieri Laments Wasted Opportunities in Fulham's 2-0 Defeat to West Ham

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has expressed his frustration at the numerous opportunities his side squandered in their 2-0 defeat against West Ham United at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers dominated the first-half, but were undone by the Hammers' clinical nature, which left the west London outfit still searching for their first Premier League clean sheet of the campaign.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The Italian was upset with the quality of the two goals his side conceded, but was even more annoyed at the fact they didn't find the net themselves despite creating more chances.

As quoted by Fulham's official website, Ranieri said: "I'm disappointed about the two goals we conceded, but also when we missed chances - we shot at goal sixteen times.

"We need to be more effective and have to score. They created two counter attacks and they scored. We created something more, but we didn’t score."

West Ham take this one, with goals coming from Snodgrass and Antonio. #FULWHU pic.twitter.com/X1aYKQHAq3 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 15, 2018

Ranieri brought on Cyrus Christie before the second-half to help provide a creative spark in the side, but he, along with his teammates, struggled to get the better of a solid West Ham side, who were able to deal with the Cottagers' pressure.

The Italian admitted that the inexperience was a telling factor, as the opposition dictated the pace of the game, yet the former Chelsea and Leicester City boss praised his side for their commitment and their spirit in tricky circumstances.





"In the second-half, it was difficult. They have experienced players and slowed down the tempo. Every time we looked to create, we became a little more nervous to score a goal.

"When you play a team who take one or two touches, it’s difficult to press - we ran a lot," he added, "I saw my players fighting until the end, until the last second. When they slowed the tempo, took possession and moved the ball, it’s not easy."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Next up for Fulham, who are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league, is a trip to St. James' Park, and a difficult encounter against Newcastle, who have scored in each of their last three fixtures.