David Wagner Insists Huddersfield Must 'Believe' in Themselves to Reverse Current Losing Streak

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Following Huddersfield's defeat to Newcastle, David Wagner has insisted that his players have what it takes to turn around their current losing streak.

A win against Newcastle would have seen the Terriers leap out of the relegation zone, but they were condemned to another week in the bottom three after Salmomon Rondon struck a second-half winner for the Magpies.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Wagner told Sky Sports that, although he was disappointed with the defeat, he was still happy with how Huddersfield applied themselves.

"Everyone knows Newcastle are a difficult team to break down, but how we played with the ball and defended, how brave we defended and how we gave it a go, the intensity was there.

"It's frustrating but the performance and effort was there. We have to continue and still believe that we can change this, because of how the players have done in recent weeks and how they stick together, it gives me everything I need to think we can change the results.

"It's only up to us - we can't blame anyone else, we have to be better in some situations, obviously there is one or other moment where we hope to have a little more luck, but we have to change it."

Huddersfield's forwards have failed to score a single goal between them so far this season but Wagner refused to confirm whether he was planning ahead for the January transfer window.

"At the moment I'm just analysing the game, what we have done well and there were a lot of good things and what we haven't, there were some things we have to analyse.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"Then we have to go forward to the next game which is a home game, and we have to perform at the highest level and show the same effort, and then hopefully get a result."

