Huddersfield Fans Vent Their Anger on Twitter at Decision Not to Send Off Jamaal Lascelles

Huddersfield Town's dismal start to the season continued on Saturday as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium.

In what was a tight affair, Salomon Rondon's 55th minute clinical strike secured all three points for the Magpies who moved six points above the Terriers as a result of the win.

David Wagner's side have only got ten points to their name this season and are currently nineteenth in the Premier League.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

As with many teams who get promoted to England's top flight, the second season tends to be tougher than the first and it seems like Huddersfield are following this trend.

Worryingly for their supporters, the Terriers have been very lack-lustre in front of goal this season having found the back of net on just ten occasions.

Yet many fans may point to the fact that their side have been very unlucky in terms of getting key decisions going their way in matches this season.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Wagner was unhappy with Steve Mounie's red card in their home defeat to Brighton two weeks ago whilst the Huddersfield boss believed that his side were treated unfairly against Arsenal last week.

During Saturday's game against Newcastle, central defender Jamaal Lascelles scythed down Terriers' striker Laurent Depoitre and escaped with just a yellow card despite committing a two-footed challenge.

With the score at the time being 0-0, a decision to send off the Magpies defender could have changed the game completely and fans were keen to vent their anger on Twitter:

That said, we should have played v 10 for over an hour. You could go a decade before seeing a worse tackle than Lascelles on Depoitre #htafc — Peter Wilson (@pwwilson) December 15, 2018

How is that not a red card for Lascelles?!? #HUDNEW — GamerJamesFM (@GamerJamesFM) December 15, 2018

Lascelles 😳 How’s he not been sent off there?!? — Richard (@ricktaylor1987) December 16, 2018

How was Lascelles not sent off — Charlie Collier (@CharlieSwans8) December 16, 2018

Some Newcastle supporters also thought that Lascelles was lucky to stay on the pitch:

Guess bad refereeing does benefit us sometimes, how Lascelles wasn't sent off 😂 #nufc — Aaron 🍁 (@AaronBates91) December 15, 2018

We’ve been robbed by refs all season so it’s good to see we’ve finally gotten a decision go for us. Lascelles should have been sent off for that tackle on Depoitre imo — Evin (@EvG_Football) December 15, 2018

Huddersfield face a potential six-pointer against Southampton next Saturday and will be looking to for what would be only their third victory of the season.

Rafa Benitez's Newcastle will be looking to make it two victories in a row when they play Fulham, who are rock bottom of the Premier League, at St James' Park next weekend.

