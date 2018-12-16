Jordan Henderson Insists He Is Focused on Winning Trophies & 'Living' With Pain of 2014 Title Miss

December 16, 2018

Jordan Henderson has insisted that he feels Liverpool are ready to compete for the Premier League title once more after missing out on the domestic crown so painfully in 2014.

The Liverpool captain was part of the Reds side which came within touching distance of the title, before an end-of-season collapse saw the Reds come up agonisingly short to eventual champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are doing battle with Pep Guardiola’s side once more at the summit of the table this term, and ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with Manchester United at Anfield, Henderson was adamant that his side are ready to go again. 

“This is something I have to live with,” the midfielder said of Liverpool’s near miss in 2014, as quoted by the Telegraph“But we are years on here, a totally different squad of players and totally different scenario. I don’t like to look too far back into the past.

“All I’m focused on is to keep winning games for this football club, as many as we can, to be successful and to end up winning trophies.

“I feel we’re ready. We definitely have the potential to win trophies," he added. "I have every confidence with the talent that we’ve got and the people in the dressing room that we can go and produce trophies in the very near future and hopefully it’s this season.”

Whilst the title race and keeping pace with Manchester City is Liverpool’s long-term goal for this season, Klopp’s side face a huge encounter in the shorter term as they host arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The clash may not bear the significance of a battle for Premier League supremacy between the two sides as it once did, with United currently languishing outside the top four and struggling under Jose Mourinho, but Henderson insisted that a match between the old foes remains special.

“It’s extra special,” Henderson claimed. “Liverpool v United is a big game all over the world. They’re a world-class team with a world-class manager. They’ve got some world-class players and I’m not even sure when we last beat United in the league.

“Probably when you look at the table, you are a little bit surprised that they are not doing as well as they can be. But that doesn’t mean they are less of a threat.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool have not beaten United since March 2014 – the same season that Liverpool came so close to sealing the Premier League title – a feat which Henderson appears intent on bettering this time out.

