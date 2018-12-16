Jose Mourinho Reveals the 'Incredible' Liverpool Player Who Left Him Stunned in Man Utd's 3-1 Defeat

December 16, 2018

Jose Mourinho has singled out Liverpool's Andy Robertson for praise after the Scotsman shined during the Reds' 3-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday.

A first half strike from Sadio Mane and a brace from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri secured the three points for Liverpool, moving them back to the top of the Premier League table in the process. The result also widens the gap between the two sides to 19 points, highlighting the contrast between how they have fared so far this season.

Whilst Liverpool's two goal scorers are likely to grab the headlines for their significant contributions in the final third, it was Liverpool's Scottish left back's marauding runs down the wing which caught the eye of Mourinho. 

Speaking after the match, the Portuguese manager said, as per journalist Melissa Reddy: “Liverpool play 200mph with and without the ball. I am still tired to look at Robertson. He makes a 100m sprint per minute! Incredible.”

Robertson's energy down the left flank summed up Liverpool's approach to the game, with their rapid attacks ultimately proving to be too much to handle for United on the day.

United had very little to offer in the final third and they often found themselves being thwarted by Liverpool's strong back line, which Robertson played a part in. 

The 24-year-old has cemented himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Jurgen Klopp's men after his move from Hull last year, and has become one of the most consistent full backs in the league in the process.

