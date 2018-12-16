Lee Dixon Says Manchester United's Inconsistency This Season Is 'Disgraceful'

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Former Arsenal and England defender Lee Dixon has hit out at Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho over his side's inconsistency this season, saying it would've never happened under Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure. 

United are currently sixth in the Premier League, and a defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday would see them drop 19 points behind Jurgen Klopp's side. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Mourinho has had a good record at Anfield however, failing to lose in his last eight visits stretching back as far as 2007. 

Dixon explained his frustration with the Red Devils this season on Optus Sport, via the Sunday Express: "When you look at their performances it's just disgraceful.

"How many times in the past have you gone, 'which United are going to turn up?'" 

Mourinho is in his third season at Old Trafford, in that time he's won three trophies despite Dixon's criticism (FA Community Shield, Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League). 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Dixon added, "Never happened under Ferguson, never happened in those days. It wasn't allowed."

When Ferguson first took over at United his managerial career began slowly, however upon his retirement from management 26 years later he accumulated 38 trophies. 

Dixon demanded more from Mourinho's side, saying: "Mourinho coming out this week and saying, 'I thought we might lose mid-week'. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Imagine Alex Ferguson saying that! It just wouldn't happen. There's a totally different mindset there," said Dixon. 

United have struggled to put any sort of form together in the league this season, their longest unbeaten run has been five matches, including three wins. 

