Leicester City Join Leeds United in Race for Deportivo Alaves Winger Ibai Gomez

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Leicester City are reported to be monitoring Deportivo Alavés winger Ibai Gomez with a view to submitting a potential bid in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 29-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, has also been a subject of interest from Championship outfit Leeds United and has always hinted his future lies in England.

The right-footed winger has been a consistent performer in La Liga this season - featuring in every game for the Basque club with three goals and two assists to his name.


Under manager Claude Puel, Leicester City have made steady improvements and currently sit 12th in the Premier League table - although the Foxes are currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

George Wood/GettyImages

Also joining the race for Gomez are Championship leaders Leeds United, according to reports from AS.


Gomez played under Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao, where he got his initial taste of regular first team football.

Speaking in 2014, Gomez expressed his fear that Bielsa was previously going to be tempted away from Bilbao as a replacement for Pep Guardiola at Barcelona in 2013.

The lure of Premier League football might be just enough for the Foxes to get the edge over Leeds in this transfer battle as Claude Puel looks to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

As his contract ends in the summer of 2019, it is unlikely the Basque club could command a high fee for Gomez - who has also been linked with La Liga strugglers Atletico Bilbao.

Leicester face a tricky run-up to the January transfer window, facing Manchester City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, before facing Chelsea, Manchester City again, and Cardiff City in the Premier League.

