Liverpool Legend Graeme Souness Gives His Prediction Ahead of Reds' Huge Clash With Man Utd

Graeme Souness has backed former side Liverpool to come out on top in Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with old foes Manchester United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of three consecutive league victories and another win on Sunday would see the Reds leapfrog Manchester City and return to the top of the table.

Manchester United's former captain, who played 21 times against Liverpool, will be in the studio tomorrow:

With the previous two encounters between the two sides at Anfield resulting in 0-0 draws, there is cause for scepticism over Liverpool’s chances on Sunday. Reds legend Souness told Newstalk, via The Sport Review: “Going back to when I was playing, I can only make this comparison.

“When I played we were the better team and Man United weren’t winning things. We never had an easy game. They pushed us all the way. It’s because of the rivalry.

“I expect the same on Sunday. I fancy Liverpool. Jose [Mourinho] doesn’t know his best XI and he’s two and a half years in.”

Liverpool are in fine form heading into Sunday’s clash and will be buoyed by a 1-0 win over Napoli last week which sealed their qualification through to the Champions League knockout stages.

On a traditional European night on Merseyside, Anfield was rocking that night and a similarly hot atmosphere can be expected on an otherwise bitterly cold day in Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side and Mourinho’s men take to the field.

HOW KLOPP REDESIGNED LIVERPOOL ATTACK



United returned to winning ways and rediscovered their goal scoring form with a 4-1 victory over Fulham last weekend and will require no added motivation as they go to Anfield in search of a win which would help pull them closer to the top four.