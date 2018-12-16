Liverpool will host Manchester United on Sunday, Dec. 16 for a Premier League match.

Man United lost to Valencia, 2–1, in the Champions League in their last match. Valencia scored their pair of goals early, but Marcus Rashford's 87-minute goal for Man United wasn't enough to overcome Valencia's lead.

Liverpool sits atop the Premier League standings with 13 wins and three draws through 16 matches. They last played played Napoli in their last match, also in the Champions League. They won 1–0 thanks to a goal by forward Mohamed Salah at the 34-minute mark.

How to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

