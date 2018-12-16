How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Liverpool vs. Man United on Sunday, Dec. 16 in the Premier League.

By Emily Caron
December 16, 2018

Liverpool will host Manchester United on Sunday, Dec. 16 for a Premier League match.

Man United lost to Valencia, 2–1, in the Champions League in their last match. Valencia scored their pair of goals early, but Marcus Rashford's 87-minute goal for Man United wasn't enough to overcome Valencia's lead.

Liverpool sits atop the Premier League standings with 13 wins and three draws through 16 matches. They last played played Napoli in their last match, also in the Champions League. They won 1–0 thanks to a goal by forward Mohamed Salah at the 34-minute mark.

How to watch Sunday's match: 

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)