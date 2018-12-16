Lucien Favre Admits Borussia Dortmund 'Made Life Difficult for Themselves' During Werder Bremen Win

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre admitted his side 'made life difficult for themselves' during what was a hard-fought 2-1 win against Werder Bremen at the Signal Iduna Park. 

First-half goals from Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus put the home side in a commanding position, before Max Kruse's stunning volley for Werder Bremen ten minutes before half-time made the hosts work for the three points right until the end.

The win, which extends Dortmund's lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points, also sealed the Herbstmeisterschaft for BVB, although Favre cared little about the achievement, with his attention now shifting to their next game against Fortuna Dusseldorf. 

"We're satisfied, but becoming winter champions doesn't mean so much," Favre said post-match to Sky, as quoted by the club's official website

"We have another two games left. The next is the very important game in Dusseldorf on Tuesday. Today we made life a little difficult for ourselves. We had eight clear chances and could've made it 3-1. Our opponents today were very good."

Dortmund have two games before the upcoming winter break, with Favre's side facing Die Flingeraner away from home this coming Tuesday, before rounding off 2018 on Friday with a tricky home game against one of the chasing pack in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Die Schwarzgelben remain the only team in the Bundesliga this season that are yet to taste defeat, as Favre hopes to guide Dortmund to their first league title since Jurgen Klopp managed the feat in the 2011/12 campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)