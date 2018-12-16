Manuel Pellegrini Believes West Ham Are Capable of Finishing in the Top 6 Following Win Over Fulham

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that his side can achieve a top-six finish in the Premier League, following their 2-0 victory over Fulham.

The Hammers moved up to ninth thanks to first-half strikes from Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio that secured a fourth successive league win for the club.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Pellegrini's tenure at the east London outfit began with four successive defeats, but the Chilean believes that despite their initial barren spell, they can finish in the top-half of the table and even challenge for a European spot.

Speaking post-match (as quoted by Football.London) Pellegrini said: "More than a target, maybe when we start with one point in the first 12 it was unexpected to be behind the European spots.

"We must go game by game but always we are talking about what is happening in the upper parts of the table, not the bottom.

"We know the first five teams have a lot of points but we try to continue winning and we'll see where we are."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Irons didn't create a host of opportunities in their win against the Cottagers, but were clinical in front of goal, with Snodgrass and Antonio making the hosts rue their squandered opportunities.

The former Manchester City boss was pleased with their attacking display and also credited his defenders for keeping a second clean sheet away in the league.

"We're happy to win four games, it isn’t [easy] and also because before the game we knew it would be tough.

"Here on their pitch Fulham have good players. We didn’t create too many chances but we scored," he remarked, "I think we defended very well, especially in the second half."

Pellegrini's side has been plagued with injuries to key players this campaign, including Marko Arnautović, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere, and the Chilean hinted that despite his satisfaction with his team, he wants additional signings in the January transfer window.

"One of the merits of this team is that we play with eight players injured, now we will see in January what will happen and we will have a meeting to decide what to do," he added, "I am happy with my squad, but we must talk adding."