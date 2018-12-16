Manuel Pellegrini Reportedly Lining Up January Loan Move for Man Utd Star Andreas Pereira

December 16, 2018

West Ham are interested in taking young Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan in the January transfer window.

Pereira has made six appearances under Jose Mourinho this season as the 22-year-old’s rise in senior football continues, but the Brazil international has still not deemed his involvement at Old Trafford as satisfactory.

The midfielder has subsequently rejected the offer of a new three-year deal to prolong his stay with the Red Devils. Pereira’s current contract is due to expire in the summer, though United do have the option of an extension. According to the Mirror, that will enable them to facilitate a loan switch in January.

West Ham are apparently in prime position to complete such a deal for the promising playmaker, though it is said the Hammers will face competition from London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, who are each suggested to hold strong interest in Pereira.

However, it was that the midfielder is in search of more regular first team football than he is currently afforded at Old Trafford, and that would seemingly position West Ham as a more favourable destination.

Pereira was handed a start in United’s rotated side that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Valencia in their midweek Champions League encounter, but a loan move to the London Stadium would surely enable the former Valencia loanee more regular game time in the Premier League.

The former Belgium youth international was handed starts by Mourinho in United’s league outings against Brighton and Leicester City, but would likely find greater opportunities should he complete a switch to join Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

West Ham are in fine form of late, as a 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday made it four consecutive Premier League wins for the Hammers.

However, with Mark Noble no longer in his prime and Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez struggling with injury problems this term, Pereira could be an ideal solution to reinforce Pellegrini’s midfield ranks for the second half of the season.

