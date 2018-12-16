Marcelo Insists He 'Never' Contemplated Move From Real Madrid to Join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Real Madrid defender has insisted that he ‘never’ entertained the prospect of a move to Serie A giants Juventus, despite being regularly linked with the Italian champions.

Former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch from the Bernabeu to Turin in a mega-money transfer during the summer and has gone on to establish himself as Juve’s star man in attack.

However, Madrid left back Marcelo has insisted that a move away from the European champions was never on his agenda. The 30-year-old told Club del Deportista, via FourFourTwo: “It’s never entered my mind to leave and look for another option.

“I have always done everything possible to stay at Real Madrid and I’ve never thought about playing time.

“If I had 15 minutes in every game, I’d give everything in those 15 minutes to play more and win more.”

Since completing a move to the Spanish capital from Brazilian side Fluminese in 2007, Marcelo has gone on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell with Los Blancos. The full back admitted that he struggled to believe the reality of his switch to Madrid at the time of his transfer.

“The move all happened very quickly,” Marcelo admitted. “At first I thought it was a joke.

“I always saw Madrid as a huge club. Then all of a sudden I was part of a team with players I had only seen on the television or in video games. It was pretty amazing.”

🛫🇦🇪 We're all set for our journey to the Club World Cup on the special @realmadrid @emirates A380! #RMCWC pic.twitter.com/8GhcwVvCPQ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 16, 2018

Marcelo’s links with Juventus come in addition to regular suggestions that Alex Sandro could soon be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium. The Real Madrid star may be seen as an ideal replacement for his compatriot at left back in Turin.

The Los Blancos icon has won four La Liga titles and a recorded a corresponding number of Champions League triumphs during a decorated spell with Madrid.