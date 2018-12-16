Marcelo Insists He 'Never' Contemplated Move From Real Madrid to Join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Real Madrid defender has insisted that he ‘never’ entertained the prospect of a move to Serie A giants Juventus, despite being regularly linked with the Italian champions.

Former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch from the Bernabeu to Turin in a mega-money transfer during the summer and has gone on to establish himself as Juve’s star man in attack.

However, Madrid left back Marcelo has insisted that a move away from the European champions was never on his agenda. The 30-year-old told Club del Deportista, via FourFourTwo: “It’s never entered my mind to leave and look for another option.

“I have always done everything possible to stay at Real Madrid and I’ve never thought about playing time.

“If I had 15 minutes in every game, I’d give everything in those 15 minutes to play more and win more.”

Since completing a move to the Spanish capital from Brazilian side Fluminese in 2007, Marcelo has gone on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell with Los Blancos. The full back admitted that he struggled to believe the reality of his switch to Madrid at the time of his transfer.

“The move all happened very quickly,” Marcelo admitted. “At first I thought it was a joke.

“I always saw Madrid as a huge club. Then all of a sudden I was part of a team with players I had only seen on the television or in video games. It was pretty amazing.”

Marcelo’s links with Juventus come in addition to regular suggestions that Alex Sandro could soon be on his way out of the Allianz Stadium. The Real Madrid star may be seen as an ideal replacement for his compatriot at left back in Turin.

The Los Blancos icon has won four La Liga titles and a recorded a corresponding number of Champions League triumphs during a decorated spell with Madrid. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)