Napoli Reject Enquires From Manchester City & Bayern Munich Regarding Brazil Midfielder Allan

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have seen their enquires about Napoli midfielder Allan swiftly rejected by the Serie A side.

Since arriving at Napoli in 2015, Allan has emerged as one of the world's finest box-to-box midfielders. He was a key part of Maurizio Sarri's Napoli side and has preserved his status since Carlo Ancelotti arrived at the club at the start of the season.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

His development has seen him draw interest from the likes of City and Bayern but, according to Calcio Napoli 24, Napoli instantly rebuffed their approaches and insisted Allan was not for sale.

City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge fan of the 27-year-old and has been incredibly impressed with Allan's improvement in recent years. During the early years of his career, Allan was known as a defensive-minded midfielder, but he has since improved both his passing and shooting abilities.

Bayern view Allan as a similar player to Corentin Tolisso and were said to be targeting Allan after Tolisso suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Neither side have submitted an official offer for Allan, but Napoli hope to have avoided negotiations by insisting that Allan is not for sale.

The Brazilian signed a new contract with the club, committing his future to the club until 2023, meaning Napoli will be in no rush to sell. Both Ancelotti and president Aurelio De Laurentiis are said to be huge fans of Allan and they are refusing to consider selling the Brazil international.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

This season, Allan has made 21 appearances for Napoli in all competitions and has even created two goals for his teammates. His impressive form saw him given his international debut in November, with Allan featuring in two friendly matches against Uruguay and Cameroon.