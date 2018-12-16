Neil Warnock Labels Referee Appointment for Cardiff's Defeat to Watford 'a Disgrace'

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock branded the decision to appoint an official taking charge of just his second Premier League game for their 3-2 defeat to Watford 'a disgrace'.

The Bluebirds fought back well with goals from Junior Hoilett and Bobby Reid in the final ten minutes to set up a grandstand finish, after goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina looked to have given the hosts a comfortable win.

Warnock however was furious with the appointment of Andrew Madley, the older bother of former Premier League referee Bobby, citing Troy Deeney's challenge on Neil Etheridge in the second half as an incident that should've been punished with more than just the free-kick that was given by the official.

Watford 3-2 Cardiff FT:



Shots: 17-10

Pass accuracy: 83%-62%

Chances created: 12-5

Possession: 72%-28%



Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Warnock said: "Things didn't go our way. I think Troy should've been booked for the challenge on our goalkeeper. If that had been down the other end, there would've been five or six lads surrounding the referee.

"I thought he could've pulled out and the studs went up, but we've got an inexperienced referee, the first game he's had in the Premier League (this season). We've got Andre Marriner stood at the side of me. I think it's a disgrace.

"Why should we be an experiment? Is it just because it's Cardiff City? I don't accept that, I think it's poor today. I think an experienced ref would've done something about the challenge."

The defeat sees Cardiff drop two places to 16th in the Premier League following their 11th league defeat of the season, as Warnock lamented his side's 'individual errors' that cost them against the Hornets.

He added: "They never give up my lads, they're a good group. I'm disappointed with the goals conceded as they're all individual errors really that could've been prevented

Thank you to all the supporters travelling in these conditions. Cheering and making themselves heard the whole game, No matter the result, no matter the weather we stick together! #cityasone #bluebirds #cardiffcityfc #football #goalkeeper #premierleague pic.twitter.com/byZkGZyCNa — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) December 15, 2018

"We know that if we keep in games, we've always got a chance. It's just that belief [we need] and we need to stop giving away stupid goals, especially away from home."