Reds Legend Robbie Fowler Claims Liverpool Must Avoid Porto in Champions League Draw

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has warned his former club about the prospect of drawing in-form Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured their place in the knock-out stages in midweek with a 1-0 victory over Napoli, finishing second in Group C behind PSG.

The Reds will now face one of the group winners in the next round with Porto seemingly being the weakest side, albeit on paper, that they could pull out of the hat in Monday's draw.

With English sides unable to play each other until the quarter-finals in the competition, Liverpool could draw either Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus or Bayern Munich if they avoid the Primeira Liga leaders.

Speaking to the Mirror as quoted by the Daily Express, Fowler expressed that Liverpool will benefit from facing a top European club in the last sixteen, outlining that: "This is the Champions League, these are all top teams, and you have to beat them to win it.

"You want tough teams because it hardens you for later rounds. Look at PSG, and their struggles in the knock out because they don't get the competition in their domestic league.

"So I would never say I want it easy. I want to see it harder.

"When you get through a tough tie, it gives you the mindset to go on and do it again."

The Reds played Porto last year at the same stage of the Champions League and comfortably progressed to the quarter finals after hammering the Portuguese side 5-0 away at the Estadio do Dragao.

Yet despite this, Fowler is wary of the challenge that his former side could face, admitting that: "Liverpool, for instance will be better off avoiding Porto.

"They thrashed them last year and that can lead to complacency - not necessarily from the players, but certainly from the fans."

Liverpool will learn their fate on Monday when the Champions League draw is held in Switzerland with the round of sixteen ties being held in February and March next year.

The Reds will be hoping to go one step further than last season when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the final of the competition.

