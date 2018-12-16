Sean Dyche Left Frustrated as Tottenham Snatch Late Win Over Struggling Burnley

Sean Dyche admitted he was left feeling frustrated after a late Christian Erisken strike earned Tottenham a narrow 1-0 win over Burnley at Wembley Stadium.

Having secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday night after an impressive performance against Barcelona, many thought it would be a routine win for Tottenham at Wembley, however it proved to be anything but. Spurs managed just two shots on target in the allotted 90 minutes of the game as they struggled to break Burnley down.



Unfortunately for the Clarets , all their hard work was undone when substitute Eriksen struck home in the first minute of stoppage time to earn Tottenham a narrow 1-0 win and break the hearts of Burnley fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Dyche admitted that whilst he was pleased with his players on a tactical standpoint, he was left frustrated by the result. He said: "We thought it was going to be that type of game, we came down here with a solid organisation. I was pleased with the way the players delivered it tactically because it's not easy with the change of shape.



"The players have been open-minded, and they delivered it today against a top, top side, a side that create a lot of chances but didn't so much today. It was good defensively. Obviously that does bring a challenge when you try to go the other way, but overall it's frustration because the players have put in a shift physically and mentally.





"I was very pleased with the shape and organisation. We attempted to break and counter, which we did on a few occasions. There's a lot of good signs, not just today but in the last five games, but you've got to turn those signs into performances that win."







Despite some encouraging performances recently, the defeat means the Clarets have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games, and Dyche went on to admit he's looking for more consistent performances from his side.

He added: "I just see it as really focusing on ourselves and getting back to the performance levels because over the season they do get you more. The players now are rising again and the performances have to bring wins, but you have to start with a consistent level of performance, and we're finding a lot more consistency."