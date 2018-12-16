Southampton will host Arsenal at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Arsenal faced Qarabag FK in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Dec. 13. Arsenal won 1–0, after Alexandre Lacazette netted one just 16 minutes into the match.

Southampton fell to Cardiff City, 1–0, in their last match. Held scoreless, Southampton was unable to overcome Cardiff City's Premier League goal by Callum Paterson in the 74th minute.

How to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV channel listed

Live stream: Watch online with NBCSports Gold.