Chinese Super League Side Guangzhou Evergrande Tables €65m Offer for Barcelona Forward Malcom

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Barcelona are reportedly considering a €65m bid from a Chinese club for summer signing Malcom, who is struggling for game time at the Nou Camp.

The Brazilian striker has only made one start in La Liga since his €40m summer move from Bordeaux, and his only goals for Ernesto Valverde's side came in the Copa del Rey against Cultural Leonesa and the Champions League against Inter.

David Ramos/GettyImages

AS understands that Valverde is happy with the bit-part role Malcom has played and the different option he offers, as he did against Inter when Barca were in search of a goal.

But Malcom is understandably frustrated at his lack of action and might welcome a lucrative move to China, where he would be guaranteed to start on a weekly basis.

Barcelona have already done business in the Chinese market this year with the loan move of Paulinho to Guangzhou Evergrande, which is expected to become a permanent deal to the tune of €50m in the coming weeks.

That transfer will generate a €10m profit on the €40m Barcelona paid for Paulinho in 2017, and the sale of Malcom could bring in a handsome €25m profit after just six months at the club.


Valverde's current front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele already have 34 goals between them this season, so it looks like Malcom may be restricted to cameo appearances for the rest of the season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Malcom was close to joining Roma in the summer before Barcelona hijacked his move at the eleventh hour.

