Jose Mourinho Admits Liverpool Are 'Stronger' Than Man Utd Following 3-1 Defeat

Jose Mourinho has admitted that Liverpool are a stronger team than Manchester United, after Jurgen Klopp's side earned a 3-1 victory over the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday.

United struggled to deal with Liverpool's constant pressure and fell behind to a goal from Sadio Mane. Jesse Lingard capitalised on a mistake from Alisson to level the scoreline, but substitute Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to net twice and ensure Mourinho suffered just his third defeat against Liverpool.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking following the result, Mourinho insisted Liverpool were always likely to win the match, as they are the stronger team. He is quoted by NBC Sports as saying: “Well, they are the stronger team.





"They should have the strongest team but it’s hard to concede two goals in a moment and it’s even harder the way the goals happened.





“Our difficult period in the game was the first 20 minutes where we couldn’t cope with their fantastic intensity, speed, and pressing. After that we were quite calm in the game. It was controlled.

"We can say of course they attacked much more than us, but that was exactly the moment where the game was going into a dynamic where they were really frustrated with their centre-backs coming with the ball, shooting from 30 meters to the stands.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool managed over thirty more shots than United during the match, and the frustration of the fans could be heard throughout. United opted to employ a 3-4-3 formation, but found themselves overwhelmed by the tempo of Liverpool's play.

The result leaves United in sixth in the league and they are now 19 points behind Liverpool, who reestablished their position at the top of the Premier League.