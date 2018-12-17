Liverpool Fans Loved Xherdan Saqiri's Simple Message for Gary Neville After Second-Half Brace

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Following an incredible second half display, Xherdan Shaqiri took his opportunity to jibe the Sky Sports pundit and ex-United man by asking Jamie Carragher to 'tell him I said hello'.

The Swiss international scored twice in seven minutes against Manchester United after entering the fray in the second half. His two goals were the difference in the end between two sides heading in opposite directions in the Premier League table.

Following the game at Anfield, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was tasked with awarding Shaqiri the man of the match award, a job which was supposedly assigned to Gary Neville, but the former United full-back refused the duty.

"Gary Neville was supposed to give it to you but he didn't want to face you," Carragher informed the Swiss attacker, to which he simply replied: "Tell him I said hello".

Shaqiri does have some animosity with the ex-United full-back, who was highly critical of the 27-year-old following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League last term.

After questioning Shaqiri's work-rate and professionalism, Shaqiri responded: "My conscience is clear.

"Some people like you, some people don't like you. I don't want to comment on what is said by people I don't know," Shaqiri told The Telegraph.

The repartee between the two has continued this season when, after losing a bet with Carragher, Neville had to don a Xherdan Shaqiri jersey live on Sky Sports, on which Shaqiri had etched a special message for the pundit.

Liverpool fans didn't miss Shaqiri's cheeky jibe and took to social media to say their piece:

Liverpool now find themselves 19 points clear of their bitter rivals who remain languished in sixth place, 11 points off the pace of the top four.

