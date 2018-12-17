Liverpool Omission Could Be Final Straw for Paul Pogba as He Eyes Juventus Return

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Paul Pogba could be set to leave Manchester United after he was left out of the team which lost to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Frenchman was named among the substitutes at Anfield and wasn't even brought on from the bench, with Jose Mourinho opting to bring Marouane Fellaini on for Diogo Dalot at half time instead.

Monday's Tuttosport (via ESPN) claims that this snub could prove the final straw for Pogba, who wants to leave United for the second time and would favour a return to Juventus, from whom United signed him for £89m in 2016.

Sunday's match was the third consecutive Premier League game in which Pogba has started on the bench and the second in a row in which he has remained an unused sub for the full 90 minutes.

Pogba did start against Valencia in the Champions League last week, but he contributed very little to a poor United performance, and Mourinho said after the game that he was 'not surprised' by his team's sub-par display.

It has been quite the fall from grace for Pogba, who came into the season on a high after winning the World Cup with France and was named United captain for their first two Premier League games, scoring in both.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Rumours of a rift between himself and Mourinho started to grow after he was relieved of the armband in week three, and Mourinho later said that Pogba would never captain United again after he publicly questioned the manager's tactics.

More recently, Mourinho described Pogba as a 'virus', with his performances and attitude having an adverse effect on the rest of the team.

