Manchester United Face Resistance From Jose Mourinho Over Director of Football Appointment

Manchester United may have to wait until Jose Mourinho has left the club to appoint a director of football, as reports claim that the club's hierarchy are doubtful about finding a candidate the manager will be happy with.

United have been reported to be looking to appoint a director of football for much of the season, with the club thought to have accepted that such an appointment is necessary in order to keep up with their rivals, and current Ajax sporting director Edwin van der Sar is among the names touted for the job.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to The Telegraph, however, while Mourinho is accepting of the situation in principle, there is a belief that it will be difficult to find an appointment he would be happy with.

Such is the concern that the club may have to bench their plans until Mourinho has left United, whenever that may be, and make the appointment alongside a new manager.

Despite their 3-1 defeat at Liverpool at the weekend leaving them 19 points off top spot and 11 off the top four after 17 games, The Telegraph also claim that there are no immediate plans to replace the boss, so we may not see a director of football at United for some time yet.

United's worst start to a season since 1990 leaves them with only a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League through the Premier League this season, and they face an uphill battle if they are to make it past the last 16 of this year's competition, with PSG awaiting in February.

With top four thought to be the minimum expectation, it's believed that Mourinho will be replaced in the summer should the Red Devils fail to meet that requirement.