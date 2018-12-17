Manchester United Fans React to Fabinho's Strong Performance in Defeat to Liverpool

This Sunday Liverpool comfortably swept aside their rivals Manchester United in a strong 3-1 home win, a match in which Jurgen Klopp's midfield summer signing Fabinho starred.

The Brazilian has had a relatively slow start to his career at Anfield with his form coming and going in fits and starts, but over the weekend he put in an assured performance throughout the match and helped Liverpool claim all three points against United for the first time under the management of Klopp.

Fabinho’s game by numbers vs. Man United:



83 touches

66 passes

6 accurate long balls

5 shots

3 take ons completed

2 chances created

1 aerial duel won

1 assist



Liverpool’s chief orchestrator. pic.twitter.com/zzivgJSzN4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2018

Fabinho also claimed an assist for Sadio Mane's opener and his dominance in the middle of the park for the Reds did not go unnoticed by the opposition fans, who were quick to compare the 25-year-old to their own long-legged midfield general Nemanja Matic.

Here's what United fans said on Twitter:

Fabinho>Matic — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 16, 2018

Fabinho is really good but some of our fans preferred Matic over him. You really can't make it up. — Kev (@KevinA830) December 16, 2018

Fabinho demonstrating why we should've signed him over this Matic fella. — Edu (@Eduh_N) December 16, 2018

Spending that 40mil on matic instead of 50mil on fabinho looking like a brilliant decision now#mufc pic.twitter.com/4rDlhTIPSd — blaze (@balisebitz_2) December 16, 2018

For all the frustrated United fans, there were also plenty of Liverpool supporters and even neutrals who were fawning over the Brazilian's strong performance.

You can see why many united fans wanted Fabinho instead of Matic. He has so much better ball control and passing range.



You never see Matic play one or two touch like Fabinho whilst finding players in space ahead of him — #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) December 16, 2018

#LIVMUN



All Liverpool players were fantastic..



Fabinho, Shaqiri, Robertson, firminho were immense..



Pogba should have started. Man United midfield was so poor.



Mourinho needs to go. The team has no identity nor pattern. — Duru mary ebere (@Maryebere56) December 16, 2018

Fabinho came of age today. He ran that midfield without breaking sweat.



Ps. Man United are dogshit — Paul Jones (@pauljones1981) December 16, 2018

The difference in class today was unbelievable. Man united were gifted an undeserved goal and it could have easily been 4-5 goals to Liverpool. Fabinho and Robertson were world class, our squad right now is brilliant. Up the reds❤️ — Lewis Barton (@LewisBarton17) December 16, 2018

Sum up of today's #LIVMUN.



1. Liverpool

2. Fabinho with a rock solid performance

3. 4-2-3-1 suits Liverpool more than 4-3-3 (always had someone in the 10 space

4. Shaqiri played like a 65mil player (bargain of the season)

5. Run out of things to say

6. Man United — Iron duke Jr. (@Iron_Duke89) December 16, 2018

The win keeps Liverpool unbeaten and one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds will travel to highflying Wolves this coming weekend, who have won their last three games on the trot, in what will be another big test for Klopp's men.

Manchester United on the other hand will look to recover their pride and form with an away trip to Cardiff this Saturday.