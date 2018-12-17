Manchester United Fans React to Fabinho's Strong Performance in Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

This Sunday Liverpool comfortably swept aside their rivals Manchester United in a strong 3-1 home win, a match in which Jurgen Klopp's midfield summer signing Fabinho starred.

The Brazilian has had a relatively slow start to his career at Anfield with his form coming and going in fits and starts, but over the weekend he put in an assured performance throughout the match and helped Liverpool claim all three points against United for the first time under the management of Klopp.

Fabinho also claimed an assist for Sadio Mane's opener and his dominance in the middle of the park for the Reds did not go unnoticed by the opposition fans, who were quick to compare the 25-year-old to their own long-legged midfield general Nemanja Matic. 

Here's what United fans said on Twitter:

For all the frustrated United fans, there were also plenty of Liverpool supporters and even neutrals who were fawning over the Brazilian's strong performance.

The win keeps Liverpool unbeaten and one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds will travel to highflying Wolves this coming weekend, who have won their last three games on the trot, in what will be another big test for Klopp's men.

Manchester United on the other hand will look to recover their pride and form with an away trip to Cardiff this Saturday. 

