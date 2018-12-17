Maurizio Sarri Reveals His Reasons for N'Golo Kante Position Change After Brighton Win

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that his side's 2-1 win over Brighton was the most important victory of the campaign thus far.

The Blues looked to dominate from the word go at Amex Stadium, as they showed off their 'Sarriball' style of possession-based football with ruthless precision. Chelsea took an early lead via a Pedro tap in, before Eden Hazard doubled the scoreline before the break. Solly March pulled one back for Brighton in the second half, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking after his side's win via Chelsea's official website, Sarri said: "It is a very important match. We need to confirm our motivation and determination like we showed in the last match. We need these qualities with continuity because every match is three points. We need to improve, improve a lot.





"This match for us is really very important. Maybe it is the most important in this season at this moment."





Sarri also discussed his decision to play N'Golo Kanté in a more advanced role than under previous managers, and said: "We have a squad for this kind of football. If you buy Jorginho and have (Cesc) Fàbregas, then I think you have to play 4-3-3. If you play 4-3-3 in my style of football, then the central midfielder is a very technical player.

"Jorginho is very fast in the mind. He is able to play one-touch or two-touch. Fàbregas also is technically really very good. I think that Kanté in my style of football has to play there (in a more advanced role). I can understand that somebody might think something different but if you think to my football, you have to say that I am right."

Chelsea will look to continue their good form in midweek, as they take on Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. They will then host Leicester City next Saturday, with a good opportunity to secure another three points at Stamford Bridge well within their reach.