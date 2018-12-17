Oliver Skipp Reacts to Seeing His Name in Tottenham's Starting XI for the First Time Against Burnley

December 17, 2018

Tottenham's rising star Oliver Skipp has revealed that he was 'nervous' yet 'delighted' upon seeing his name in Spurs' starting lineup against Burnley on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was making his full Premier League debut and despite admitting nerves, he looked more than comfortable playing in central-midfield alongside Moussa Sissoko. He received high praise for his performance from Mauricio Pochettino, who labelled Skipp 'a fantastic thing for Tottenham'.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters via Spurs' official website, Skipp recalled the emotions he felt upon knowing he was about to make his full Premier League debut.

“So I knew about an hour and a half before kick-off," he said. "We go through the usual team meeting, and I saw my name on the team-sheet and I was just delighted. I was obviously nervous but happy to have gained the manager’s trust.” 


The rising star played 75 minutes on Saturday during Tottenham's win against Burnley, before being replaced by Son Heung-min. It took a fine Christian Eriksen finish in the dying embers of the match to claim all three points for Spurs', but it was Skipp's performance that caught the eye of Pochettino.

Speaking to the media (via the Evening Standard), the Argentine revealed: "He was fantastic, I think he played like a 30-year-old man. So relaxed, trying to play forward and trying to give the team what the team needs, plenty of energy, full energy, I am so proud of him.


"I think everyone is proud of him. He is only 18-years-old and I think it was fantastic. Now I think it is going to be easy for him because always the debut you are nervous. He is a very good kid, a very good person and it is a fantastic thing for Tottenham." he added.


Skipp has well and truly announced himself to the Premier League and will be looking to impress once more on Wednesday if given the chance, when Spurs head to the Emirates for a crunch EFL Cup clash with Arsenal

