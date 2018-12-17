Report: Alvaro Morata Linked With Transfer to AC Milan

AC Milan are the latest club to be linked with a move for Alvaro Morata, with reports claiming that the Chelsea striker would accept a move to the San Siro 'in a heartbeat'.

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Morata's poor form has seen him fall behind Olivier Giroud in the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri, as he did under the Italian's predecessor Antonio Conte.

A minor knee injury was given as the reason why Morata was left out of Chelsea's squad for their visit to Brighton on Sunday, but he had also been omitted from the squad which faced Manchester City the week before despite no evidence of an injury.

Morata's representatives are in the process of trying to engineer an escape from his current purgatory. Having offered him to Barcelona last week, they have now turned to Milan, a more realistic destination.

Calciomercato reports that Morata would say yes to I Rossoneri's project with 'extraordinary enthusiasm', although their problems with Financial Fair Play may present an impassable obstacle to any deal.

Even if Milan weren't in a financial predicament, their money would probably be better spent elsewhere. In Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, they already have two good strikers in better form than Morata.

By contrast, Chelsea will definitely be after a new striker in January. Sarri did not name an out and out center forward at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, with Eden Hazard occupying a false nine role.

The Belgian scored in a 2-1 win for the Blues, their first away win in the Premier League since October.

