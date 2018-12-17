Ralph Hasenhuttl 'Proud' After Guiding Southampton to Stunning 3-2 Win Over Arsenal

Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted he enjoyed every moment as Southampton’s 3-2 win at home to Arsenal on Sunday left the new Saints boss ‘proud’ of his side.

A Danny Ings brace and a late Charlie Austin strike were enough to see off the visitors after Arsenal twice fought back from behind to secure all three points.

FULL-TIME!



Southampton 3-2 Arsenal. Ideal home debut for Ralph Hasenhuttl 🏠 ❤



Super Sunday analysis on Sky Sports Premier League NOW or follow it here: https://t.co/ilA0zO28XG pic.twitter.com/CpnIF10h8Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 16, 2018

The Saints capitalised on Arsenal’s defensive blunders to punish Unai Emery’s side and claim a famous win in Hasenhuttl’s first home game in charge at St. Mary’s. After the game, the Austrian proclaimed of his feelings, via Southampton’s official website: “Absolutely proud. I’m enjoying every moment today, it was fantastic game we played and the crowd was amazing.

“The moment when we scored to make it 3-2 was unbelievable and I thought the roof was going to go away from the stadium!

“I think we deserved to win today. We invested so much and had very good commitment against the ball and a lot of chances, more than Arsenal I think in the game.

“You could feel that the kind of football we want to play, they [Southampton’s fans] appreciated it and felt that the team were doing everything to make a win happen.

“I think they are going home today and have hope that we can get out of this situation we have been in during recent weeks.

“It’s a first step, a big first step but no more. We have to improve and we will do. Next week we will start again to focus on our work, our habits and automatism.

“When we face Huddersfield next weekend it will be another tough game but we’re looking forward to it.”

Southampton edged out of the relegation zone on goal difference with Sunday’s win, and another victory away to fellow strugglers Huddersfield next Saturday would be another significant step in the right direction for Hasenhuttl’s side.