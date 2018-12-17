Rio Ferdinand Makes Bold Claim About Liverpool's Unique Style of Play

Former Manchester United stalwart Rio Ferdinand has stated that Liverpool play with greater 'tenatcity' than any other side, not only in England but across the whole of Europe.

The statement came after Liverpool managed to secure qualification into the knockout stages of the Champions League with a tight 1-0 win over Napoli during the last group stage game for each side.

Following Liverpool's triumphant 3-1 defeat of Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend, it seems as if Ferdinand's statement still rings true.

Speaking with BT Sport, as reported in the Sport Review, the United club legend turned television pundit said: “The tenacity with which they play with is unrivalled in Europe at the moment. They are aggressive, on the front foot and their attention to detail is something to behold.





“When you’ve got Mohamed Salah, Mane and Firmino backing it up this are a team you wouldn’t want to come out of the hat [in the Champions League draw] and have to play against.”

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table one point ahead of last season's runaway winners Manchester City. In spite of this, they will currently be thinking about their exploits in Europe with the Champions League draw recently being announced.

Liverpool will face a tough battle against Bayern Munich as they try to go deep in the competition much like they did last year.

If Ferdinand's statement is to stand the test of time the Merseyside outfit will have to be at their tenacious best when they face the Bavarian giants next year. The club will also have to maintain their form in their domestic campaign as they look to win the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

There's a long way to go yet in this campaign but Klopp's men certainly do seem to have the bit between their teeth right now and don't look like stepping off the gas any time soon.