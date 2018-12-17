Sergio Ramos Claims Real Madrid Are Not Much Different Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Sergio Ramos does not believe that fans watching Real Madrid at the Club World Cup will see a much different side from the one which won the tournament last year, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was sold to Juventus in the summer and Real Madrid have returned to the United Arab Emirates to defend the trophy which they won last year when he scored the winner in the final against Gremio.

FBL-CLUB-WORLD CUP-MADRID-GREMIO

Los Blancos' semi final opponents are Asian Champions League winners Kashima Antlers, who they beat in the 2016 final when Ronaldo scored a hat trick.

Clearly the Portuguese superstar has been an important player for Real Madrid in this intercontinental competition, but Ramos is backing his team to win the tournament for a third consecutive year without him.

"I don’t think you’ll see much of a difference on the pitch," Ramos told FIFA. "We’ve got quite a similar team, despite losing Cristiano, who was a very decisive player for us. We’ll compete with the same approach that the club has always taken. Winning is always the objective.

"The Club World Cup is a reward for your success in the previous season. It gives you an opportunity to confirm your standing by becoming world champions, and it’s a wonderful experience. 

"We’ve got some really nice memories of it, because we’ve been successful on previous occasions. It's a short competition and there’s no margin for error. There’s a semi-final and then a final, and we want to bring the Cup back home."

Real Madrid, who qualified for the Club World Cup by beating Liverpool in the Champions League final back in May, take on Kashima Antlers on Wednesday 19 December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)