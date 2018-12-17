Sunderland Enquiry for Former Star Jermain Defoe Rejected With Striker Open to Leaving Bournemouth

Sunderland have seen an approach for Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe knocked back, with the striker appearing likely to head to a fellow Premier League club.

Defoe remains a popular figure amongst Sunderland fans after spending three years on Wearside before the club's relegation to the Championship in 2017.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Reports suggested that the Black Cats made an optimistic enquiry about potentially bringing Defoe back to the Stadium of Light, but TeamTalk have claimed that this was turned down, with Premier League side Crystal Palace the current favourites for the 36-year-old's signature.





Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has previously admitted the club were interested in reuniting with the former Tottenham striker last summer.



Speaking to BBC Newcastle at the time, Donald revealed: "I asked in the summer if we could and the answer came we couldn't.





"We might ask again but it was a pretty strong no. It was a cheeky request though!"





With Callum Wilson establishing himself as Eddie Howe's first-choice striker at the Vitality Stadium, Defoe has found opportunities hard to come by this campaign.



Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The former England international has also been linked with Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Wigan in the past few weeks, with a transfer away from Bournemouth becoming more and more likely.



