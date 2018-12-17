Sunderland Enquiry for Former Star Jermain Defoe Rejected With Striker Open to Leaving Bournemouth

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Sunderland have seen an approach for Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe knocked back, with the striker appearing likely to head to a fellow Premier League club.

Defoe remains a popular figure amongst Sunderland fans after spending three years on Wearside before the club's relegation to the Championship in 2017.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Reports suggested that the Black Cats made an optimistic enquiry about potentially bringing Defoe back to the Stadium of Light, but TeamTalk have claimed that this was turned down, with Premier League side Crystal Palace the current favourites for the 36-year-old's signature.


Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has previously admitted the club were interested in reuniting with the former Tottenham striker last summer. 

Speaking to BBC Newcastle at the time, Donald revealed: "I asked in the summer if we could and the answer came we couldn't.


"We might ask again but it was a pretty strong no. It was a cheeky request though!"


With Callum Wilson establishing himself as Eddie Howe's first-choice striker at the Vitality Stadium, Defoe has found opportunities hard to come by this campaign.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The former England international has also been linked with Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Wigan in the past few weeks, with a transfer away from Bournemouth becoming more and more likely. 


In his three seasons with Sunderland, Defoe struck 34 Premier League goals in 87 appearances, with his contributions in the 2015/2016 campaign effectively keeping the Mackems up single-handedly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)